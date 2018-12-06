Panthers promote offensive lineman from practice squad

Getty Images

The Panthers have struggled keeping offensive linemen healthy all season, and made another move Thursday.

The team announced they placed undrafted rookie Brendan Mahon on injured reserve because of a concussion, and promoted undrafted rookie Taylor Hearn from the practice squad.

Mahon was generally inactive this year, but had played some special teams snaps in two games earlier this year.

Hearn played at Clemson. The Panthers filled their practice squad spot by signing former Raiders guard Ian Silberman.