Patrick Mahomes’ leadership shines after Kareem Hunt’s departure

Getty Images

Doomsday predictions followed the Chiefs’ release of Kareem Hunt on Friday night in the wake of the release of a video showing the running back pushing and kicking a 19-year-old woman. They went along the lines of, “No way a team recovers from this. The Chiefs are done.”

But that was before Patrick Mahomes addressed “the elephant in the room” as offensive lineman Cam Erving called in an interview with Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports.

Mahomes told his teammates, “This is about us.”

The leadership Mahomes showed in speaking to his teammates before they left for Oakland won over the locker room. It’s clear the Chiefs are Mahomes’ team despite his age (23) and his lack of experience (less than two seasons).

“It was definitely a moment,” center Mitch Morse told Paylor. “it was just another peg on his leadership resume that he’s just absolutely blown out of the water this year.

“Not only is he an exceptional football player, but the way he carries himself in the locker room is just special. And I think when you bring that kind of confidence and intensity at the same time, it’s infectious.”

Maybe the way Hunt departed, as well as just his mere absence in the backfield, eventually affects the Chiefs, but they have shown no signs of fissure thus far. Mahomes is doing his best to ensure that doesn’t happen.