Raiders sign Kony Ealy again

The Raiders cut defensive end Kony Ealy on Nov. 13. They signed him again Wednesday.

Ealy was on the Raiders’ roster for only a week last month, inactive for the game against the Chargers.

Ealy, 26, spent the offseason, training camp and the preseason with the Cowboys, but they cut him out of the preseason.

He has 15 sacks, 94 tackles, two interceptions and six forced fumbles in 62 career games for the Panthers and Jets.

The Raiders made safety Reggie Nelson‘s move to the injured reserve list official, which was the corresponding move to get Ealy on the roster.