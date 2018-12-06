Rams could pay more than $31 million to settle St. Louis PSL lawsuits

Posted by Mike Florio on December 6, 2018
The cost of doing business has gotten a little more costly for the Rams.

The team that left St. Louis nearly three years ago will pay up to $24 million to settle lawsuits filed by fans who had purchased Personal Seat Licenses at the facility previously known as the Edward Jones Dome.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the settlement covers 46,000 PSLs that were scheduled to run through 2024.

The payments will range from $75 to $1,350, based on the PSL. The payments are capped at $24 million; if the claims exceed that amount, they’ll be reduced on a pro rata basis.

Typically, the settlement of a class-action lawsuit entails a specific plan for providing all potential claimants with notice that they have the right to collect.

The settlement also will pay the lawyers who brought the lawsuit $7.2 million, pushing the maximum total payout north of $31 million. The entire settlement will be subject to court approval.

  1. As a Rams fan with no connection to St. Louis, I’m glad this lawsuit happened. I love my team but the city got screwed over big time. Of course $31 million is peanuts compared to the value Kroenke gained in moving the team, but a little bit of justice is still justice.

    GO RAMS

  3. The league does not care about the fans if stomping on them will make them more money. PSLs are a scam, I cannot believe folks subjugate themselves to that nonsense. They make great TVs these days and you can go to the bathroom whenever you want and not miss any action.

  4. You mean to tell me people that purchased PSLs from the Rams had to sue to get reimbursed their money? Kroenke is one greedy and unethical s.o.b.!

  5. 31 million doesn’t hurt as bad as resetting the franchise SB wins back to Zero. The Indianapolis Colts don’t get credit for Baltimore Colts SB win, and The LA rams can make no claim to the titles they won in STL. Kurt, Bruce, and Holt didn’t play in LA

  6. Good deal. That’s about $2 million less than my Jags spent letting Bortles slam the SB window shut.

  7. Wow…I’m shocked it took a lawsuit to get the team to pay up. If You charge me a ridiculous price to buy the right to pay for a seat…and then you leave!!! Yeah, refunds are in order stat!

  8. If the fans are only getting a prorated portion of what they spent then it’s a crime and Kroenke should be ashamed. Bad enough they had to sue to get it. Once again proof to all the idiots that follow a team that the team couldn’t care less about them. All they are are $$$ signs and marks to the NFL. I will watch it on TV but I am not stupid enough to actually spent one $$$ on the NFL.

  9. Gee, you think Kroenke can afford that? He may have to scale-down construction on his 6th mega-mansion so it’s just a mansion, or cut his budget on buying politicians to give him massive tax cuts. Oh, he’ll just increase concession and parking costs at the stadium and pass the cost on to the suckers.

  10. That’s an average of just over $500 for each PSL while the lawyers make over $7 million. That’s our legal system, folks! But at least these folks did considerably better than I made out a few years back when I got like $30 from a class action suit for bad siding on my house.

  14. I am waiting for my five dollars I will probably get from the equifax breach trial. Meanwhile I have to straighten out the mess my credit has become because of it. Yay!

