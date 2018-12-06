Report: Chiefs signing Kelvin Benjamin

Getty Images

The Bills cut receiver Kelvin Benjamin on Tuesday. He found a new home on Thursday.

After a visit to Kansas City, Benjamin will sign with the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

He becomes another weapon in the NFL’s third-ranked offense, joining Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, Chris Conley, among others, in the team’s receivers room. Watkins has missed the past two games with a foot injury and remained limited in Thursday’s practice.

Benjamin made 23 catches for 354 yards with the Bills this season.

He entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Panthers in 2014. Carolina sent him to Buffalo at the trade deadline in 2017.

Benjamin will become a free agent after the season.