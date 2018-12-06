Reports: Alex Smith dealing with post-op infection in leg

Getty Images

Washington quarterback Alex Smith‘s recovery from the broken tibia and fibula he suffered last month is reportedly being complicated by an infection.

Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan reports that Smith has had “devastating complications” after having surgery on his leg because of a post-op infection. Burgundy Blog reports that Smith will likely require further procedures in order to get rid of the infection.

The team released a statement Thursday saying that Smith and his family “remain strong” and asking others to respect their request for privacy.

Bickel adds that the complications have put his return to the field in jeopardy, although Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is too early to know about those ramifications.

It’s a serious issue in any event and we hope to hear better news about Smith’s help in the near future regardless of whether it means he’ll be back on the field in 2019.