Reuben Foster’s ex-girlfriend now says she was lying when she recanted previous allegation

The ex-girlfriend of Reuben Foster, who told police he attacked her in February, then testified under oath that she had lied to the police at that time, now says it was actually on the witness stand that she was lying and the original story she told to the police was the truth.

Elissa Ennis said on Good Morning America that she was lying in court when she said Foster never struck her.

“I was not telling the truth. I was not telling the truth,” Ennis said.

Ennis said she lied under oath because she loved Foster and didn’t want to end his NFL career.

“I did what I had to do for the person I loved. I thought he would change. Anybody in my position would do the same,” Ennis said.

So what actually happened between the two of them in February? She now says her account to the police was accurate.

“He dragged me down the stairs two or three times, he punched me in my face two or three times, pulled my hair, kicked me, spit on me,” Ennis said.

The 49ers cut Foster when he was again arrested for domestic violence against Ennis, this time in the team hotel. Ennis is now accusing the 49ers of trying to interfere with the police investigation.

“The 49ers came up there. I have pictures of the 49ers coming up there talking to police, saying I’m the same ex-girlfriend who sat up there and lied,” Ennis said.

Ennis also said she was shocked Foster was claimed on waivers by Washington.

“I can’t believe somebody picked him up,” Ennis said.

Foster is currently under contract and getting paid by Washington, but he is not eligible to play because he is on the Commissioner Exempt list.

  1. A year long ban is needed.

    6 games for domestic violence
    6 games repeat offender
    4 games for not having the smarts to leave the woman alone after she gave you a get out of jail free card

  5. Lying under oath is perjury. She should be prosecuted. And the validity of the entire case is now in question. No way they can get a conviction now.

  9. “I did what I had to do for the person I loved. I thought he would change. Anybody in my position would do the same,” Ennis said.

    Anybody who prioritizes a life of financial comfort over their personal safety and self-respect, yes.

  10. This whole thing is an example of two people loss in the wilderness. In Gods name please come clean and both of you get help.

    Only then can you both move on with your lives.

    To many people today find them selves in the very same situation. But they get help and lead productive lives.

    Man… it isn’t hard.. Ask God for help and he will provide someone to answer your needs.

    Both of these young people lives can be turn around… we all just have to have some hope.

  11. I’m not in Reuben Foster’s corner, but as a witness, she is absolutely not credible. Hopefully they have enough evidence otherwise because who knows what this lady is doing at this point.

  17. How about the NFL just rules that if you have a felony, you can’t play in the league.

    Here come the apologists for these animals…

  18. Gives the skins a little more leverage in their PR response, which has been an absolute train wreck

  20. I realize that she is (likely) the victim in this case, but shouldn’t she be charged with perjury?

  21. “I have pictures of the 49ers coming up there talking to police, saying I’m the same ex-girlfriend who sat up there and lied,” Ennis said.”

    Yes you are.

  22. This is why cops who handle domestic dispute calls get all my respect: They deal with this sort of garbage all the time, talking to the exact same people over and over again who one minute are claiming abuse but then the next are saying nothing really happened, rinse, repeat. If we knew how much money these sorts of merry-go-round calls cost we’d probably fall over.

  23. “I did what I had to do for the person I loved. I thought he would change. Anybody in my position would do the same,” Ennis said.

    Wrong.

  25. Said it before and I’ll say it again, I have no idea where this falls on the scale of her being vindictive vs him being violent. Anything in that realm is possible, because she has changed stories multiple times, and she has been caught falsely accusing another man before if I recall.

    But no matter what happened, they are both certifiable, neither should have had anything to do with the other after the first case, and Foster is basically unemployable because he is either a serial abuser or so wildly undisciplined that he is going to get himself into this hot water all the time. And not just with Ennis, but also drug charges and other problems.

    A waste of an incredible talent.

  26. So she basically just confessed to Prejury. I mean god only knows what happen with those two besides themselves, but…she basically confessed to prejury and shot her credibility in the foot

  27. Well…crushed her credibility and committed perjury. You’ll be seeing Foster in Spring Training to start in 2019

  28. It’s sad that there are dozens of players who would give anything for an opportunity that other players just throw away.

  29. This is not uncommon for domestic abuse victims to lie to protect their abuser. They feel alienated and lost so they hope the person abusing her will change. But in most cases they do not. I believe her story only because this is more normal than not.

  32. Foster gets signed, but for how long. Meanwhile, Kaepernick still sits UNEMPLOYED because owners have labeled him him “Bad For Business”.

    What’s wrong with this picture?

  34. First off, there is absolutely no excuse for putting your hands on a woman in anger. None. Zip. Zero. It’s not a “mistake”. It’s a serious behavioral problem, it’s criminal, and it is something “real men” absolutely do not do. Foster needs to be suspended for a minimum of 1 year if not permanently. He is definitely proving that he doesn’t learn from the past. Also, I’m guessing the Judge in the case in February is not too pleased with her admitting perjury. She should be charged.

  37. Lots of amateur legal analysts here. First, while her credibility is shaken, it is far from shot. There are mountains of research on psychological abuse, which the prosecution (or her civil attorneys) could use to explain why she lied under oath. It’s plausible that someone would lie to save their partner’s skin, and then admit to lying when the partner abused her again. Or, yeah, she might be making it up entirely. All I’m saying is that a jury could find her most recent version understandable. A lot of it will depend on evidence about who this woman is, to which none of us have access. Credibility is more than just “I changed my story.” It’s a larger picture of who someone is and what her motives are. I don’t know this woman. Neither do any of you. So stop commenting like you know what went on here. You don’t.

    And I seriously doubt this woman will be charged with perjury. Yes, what she did is perjury, but prosecutors have prosecutorial discretion: they choose who to prosecute and who not to prosecute. I think it’s extremely unlikely they’ll want to prosecute this woman. Prosecuting an alleged domestic violence victim for behavior that could conceivably be a consequence of physical and psychological abuse will not be a good look.

  38. To the people saying she should be prosecuted and criticizing her for lying. Please do a little research on victims of domestic abuse. This behavior is incredibly common and not out of the ordinary at all. I feel bad for her.

  40. What (more than likely, in my opinion) allegedly happened to her is beyond reprehensible and something no person ever deserves. It’s unfortunate that this woman’s testimony can never be taken at face value again.

  41. As a Skins fan, I was disgusted at the signing of foster. I am confident something nefarious happened.
    But now I do have some questions…. where is her lawyer to tell her not to go on national TV and admit perjury? And why a national TV interview? This raises enough questions where I am now reserving final judgment.

