Richard Sherman hopes to play to 35, envisions a move to safety

30-year-old Richard Sherman knows that the clock is ticking on his NFL career. And he knows that, before the clock strikes midnight, he’ll likely move to a new position.

“I think 35 is probably my cutoff,” Sherman told reporters on Thursday, via ESPN.com. “They’d have a hard time getting me out of the bed at 35 to go play, so I think I’ve got about four or five more [seasons] in me. At some point, everybody makes the transition to safety and if you’re smart enough to play that game and I’ll probably do that in a couple of years or whenever the team needs.”

Sherman told #PFTPM earlier in the week that he hopes to remain with the 49ers next year. He has played very well in his first season with a team other than the Seahawks, even though the 49ers otherwise have struggled this year.