Ricky Williams, Terrell Owens among 50 former players launching Freedom Football League

Getty Images

The AAF and XFL aren’t the only upstart leagues bidding for a place in the football landscape.

The Freedom Football League announced its existence on Thursday. The league is being launched by 50 former players, including Ricky Williams, Terrell Owens, Jeff Garcia and Simeon Rice.

Games are planned for the spring and summer and the league plans to be financed “by a combination of private funding and public offerings in 2019.” The league also outlined four “philosophical and operational pillars.” They are holistic health and wellness support on and off the field, amplifying the voices of players addressing issues they care about, keeping the game affordable for fans and “eliminating financial exploitation and profiteering to the benefit of the few at the expense of many.”

“The Freedom Football League is the perfect integration of my passion for social justice, economic equality and health and wellness, with my life-long dedication and love for professional football,” Williams said in a press release. “As much as I’d like to throw on the pads and play, this league is designed to bring competitive football back to the masses, providing players and fans alike with the economic benefits of owning stake in a team, while also ensuring players are empowered to use their public platform for social good.”

The league has plans for 10 teams in cities that either don’t have NFL franchises or, in the case of Oakland, are soon to be without one.