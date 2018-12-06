T.Y. Hilton, Eric Ebron out of practice for second straight day

Getty Images

The Colts practiced without wide receiver T.Y. Hilton last Wednesday, but he returned to work the next day and played against the Jaguars in last Sunday’s loss.

This week started out the same way although Hilton’s now listed with a shoulder issue rather than a groin problem, but things veered in a different direction on Thursday. Hilton remained out of practice as the Colts continued their preparations for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Tight end Eric Ebron (back, illness) also missed a second straight day of practice, so Friday’s practice and injury report will let us know if the team’s been managing their workload or if they’re at risk of missing the game.

If it is the latter, it would be a big blow for the Colts as their playoff hopes would be dealt a serious blow if they fall to 6-7 this weekend.