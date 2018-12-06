Team statement says Alex Smith has “serious injury,” requests privacy

Getty Images

Usually when a player has had surgery after an injury, the team or the player puts out a statement saying the surgery was “successful.” The statement Washington released today about quarterback Alex Smith sounds much more ominous than that.

Shortly after reports surfaced that Smith is battling an infection, the team put out a statement that did nothing to assuage any concerns about his health.

“On behalf of Alex Smith, we appreciate all of the concerns and prayers over the injury he incurred on November 18th against the Houston Texans,” the statement said. “Although this is a serious injury, Alex and his family remain strong. We would ask that everyone please honor the Smith family’s request for privacy at this time.”

Neither Smith nor the team has offered any update about his condition since he suffered the injury. Questions have been raised about whether he’ll be able to play in 2019, but at the moment the bigger concern is just getting him healthy and out of the hospital.