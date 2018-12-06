Thursday morning one-liners

AP

A look at Bills G.M. Brandon Beane’s blueprint for the coming offseason.

The Dolphins are fortunate WR Brice Butler is a fast learner.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is not here for the weather forecast.

Former Jets teammates continue to rip Washington QB Mark Sanchez.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is winning friends on his own defense.

Bengals RB Joe Mixon should be getting more touches, if only because he’s nearly the last Bengal left healthy.

A look at whether Browns LT Greg Robinson can make the job his own.

Steelers RB Stevan Ridley is ready for an expanded role.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson still isn’t thrilled with their red zone production.

A look at the second season of Colts S Malik Hooker.

The Jaguars know they have to lean on their defense down the stretch.

The Titans know they need to control Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette tonight.

There’s a lot of talk about resilience with the Broncos this week.

Things are getting tougher for the Chiefs over the next three weeks.

Chargers DT Brandon Mebane returned to practice after his daughter was born with a heart condition.

Raiders RB C.J. Anderson is happy to join his hometown team.

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper thinks they can beat anybody now.

The Giants recent surge provides reason for hope, unless it doesn’t.

The Eagles’ run defense has something to prove this week.

Washington might have a hard time finding a long-term solution at QB this offseason.

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky fully expects to play Sunday night.

The Lions have reached the point where shutting down RB Kerryon Johnson seems reasonable.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers knows they’re under even more scrutiny now.

A look at the Vikings’ special teams problems this season.

It’s getting cheaper to see Falcons (assuming seeing the Falcons is something you want to do).

The Panthers are in a tricky spot with Cam Newton clearly not 100 percent healthy.

Saints QB Drew Brees says they need to “focus on the details” after last week’s loss.

Buccaneers DE Jason Pierre-Paul has declared: “It’s either win or go home.” (It could still be both.)

The Cardinals now have zero offensive linemen from their original starting group.

The Rams reached a $24 million settlement with PSL owners in St. Louis.

49ers RB Jeff Wilson will get his crack at the starting lineup.

The Seahawks seem destined for a wild card, but they are playing better than teams above them in the bracket.