Titans score touchdown on first possession

AP

The Jaguars pitched a shutout last week against Indianapolis. They shut out Tennessee for only 5:30 on Thursday night.

The Titans took the opening kickoff and marched 73 yards in 10 plays. They faced only one third down, and Marcus Mariota easily picked that up with a quarterback sneak on third-and-one.

Mariota went 4-for-4 for 44 yards, with Dion Lewis getting 29 yards on a screen pass.

Derrick Henry rushed for 19 yards on three carries, scoring on a 3-yard run. Lewis had 7 yards on two carries.

The Titans lead 7-0.