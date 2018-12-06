Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski off injury report

Getty Images

The Patriots listed their quarterback and tight end as limited in practice Wednesday, but both were removed from the injury report Thursday.

Tom Brady was listed with a knee Wednesday, and Rob Gronkowski with ankle and back ailments.

Brady has played all but 14 snaps this season; Gronkowski has missed three games.

Receiver Julian Edelman (foot) also was listed on the injury report as a full participant Wednesday, but the Patriots removed him from the list Thursday.

New England listed only tight end Dwayne Allen (knee) and safety Patrick Chung (shoulder) on its Thursday report with both limited in practice.