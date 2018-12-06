Will Grier, Jarrett Stidham added to Senior Bowl rosters

Getty Images

In four weeks, 62.5 percent of the NFL with shift fully into 2019 evaluation mode, and preparing for next year’s draft.

And as they make their reservations for Mobile, Ala., they’ll have a chance to see two of the top quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl.

According to AL.com, The all-star game announced 34 additions to the rosters yesterday, including West Virginia quarterback Will Grier and Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham.

Those two will join a good group of passers including Northwestern’s Clayton Thorson, North Carolina State’s Ryan Finley, Washington State’s Gardner Minshew and Penn State’s Trace McSorley.

The full rosters for the game can be seen here.

Grier earned some mentions as a Heisman hopeful before the season, and he put up big numbers for the Mountaineers, completing 67 percent of his passes for 3,864 yards, with 37 touchdowns and eight touchdowns.