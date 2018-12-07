Andy Reid on Kelvin Benjamin: Sometimes a change of scenery can be good

AP

Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin joined the Chiefs at practice on Friday, but his first game action with his new team is not likely to come this weekend.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that Benjamin is unlikely to play against the Ravens this Sunday, but that it’s possible that he’ll be up to speed enough to play against the Chargers next Thursday. Reid also discussed what led the Chiefs to sign Benjamin after he was released by the Bills this week.

“He’s been big before,” Reid said, via Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star. “He’s a big kid. He’s in phenomenal shape. Sometimes a change of scenery can be good for a guy.”

If Benjamin does play in Week 15, he could take some of the work usually taken on by Sammy Watkins. Watkins has missed two of the last three games and is expected to be sidelined a while longer with a foot injury. Reid didn’t confirm that, but did say Watkins tweaked his foot in Thursday’s practice and is not expected to play this weekend.