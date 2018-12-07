Aqib Talib is on track to play the entire game on Sunday night

Getty Images

Rams cornerback Aqib Talib returned on Sunday from an ankle injury against the Lions, and the team placed him on a pitch count. This week, the Rams expect Talib to play the entire game on Sunday night at Chicago.

“He is, yeah,” coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday. “Because of Detroit being a different surface, coming off just from just getting him acclimated, really, if you will, we felt like a half would be a good gauge for us and then you see how he feels. He felt great after the game. Hasn’t had any setbacks. Had a good week of practice. He’s continuing to get healthier as the days progress. It sounds like Soldier Field is in good condition and we’re expecting to have him out there. His leadership and his production has certainly given us a boost. You just feel his presence out there on the field. That’s one of those things that we’re sure glad to have Aqib back.”

This meshes with what McVay had said earlier in the week, that “unless something sets us back, he’s going to be a full go and go from the start to the finish.”

The Rams need Talib down the stretch. Their defense has a knack for stepping up when needed, but it still does plenty of bending and breaking and surrendering of points.

The offense is good enough to overcome those lapses. At some point in the playoffs, however, the offense could stall. That’s when the defense will need to step up.