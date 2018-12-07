Arizona AAF franchise will need a new offensive coordinator

Getty Images

In the same week that the San Diego Fleet lost (perhaps temporarily) quarterback Josh Johnson to the NFL, the Arizona Hotshots reportedly will lose (likely permanently) offensive coordinator Hugh Freeze to college football.

Freeze, per multiple reports, will become the next head coach at Liberty University.

The former Mississippi head coach abruptly resigned in July 2017 after concerns emerged regarding his personal conduct, reportedly including one or more phone calls to an escort service.

Liberty University is a Christian institution with a rigid code of conduct, reportedly prohibiting

“[s]exual relations outside of a biblically ordained marriage between a natural-born man and a natural born woman,” “visiting alone with the opposite sex at an off-campus residence,” and attending dances.

So, basically, Kevin Bacon will be playing Hugh Freeze in the inevitable movie version whatever happens next.