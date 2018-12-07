Art Rooney Sportsmanship finalists again includes Joe Staley

Getty Images

Joe Staley has become the Susan Lucci of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The NFL named the 49ers offensive tackle a finalist for the award, the fourth consecutive year he has made it to the final eight.

So maybe this is his time.

He will have to beat out Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell, Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and Ravens safety Eric Weddle from the AFC and Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Washington tight end Vernon Davis and Packers cornerback Tramon Williams in the NFC.

Davis and Gates are finalists for a second consecutive year, with Davis earning three career nominations.

Each team selected a nominee for the fifth annual award. The league will reveal the winner the night before the Super Bowl at NFL Honors.

Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald won the first award, followed by Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson, Colts running back Frank Gore and Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly.