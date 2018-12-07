Bears feel Allen Robinson is back

Getty Images

They weren’t enough to get the Bears a win, but a couple of catches by wide receiver Allen Robinson last week showed why the team went out and signed him in the offseason.

Robinson had Giants cornerback B.W. Webb draped all over him when Chase Daniel‘s pass came his way and he was able to come up with a catch by securing the ball with the help of Webb’s helmet. Robinson also did an impressive job of keeping his feet in bounds on his first catch of the afternoon and wide receivers coach Mike Furrey believes it shows that Robinson is all the way “back” from last season’s torn ACL.

“Whenever I’m accomplishing and doing things that they brought me here to do, it definitely feels good being able to make those plays that I’ve made all of my career,” Robinson said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “But whenever you make those plays, it feels like the first time you did it. It’s been exciting.”

Robinson has 41 catches for 573 yards and four touchdowns, which reflects both the feeling out period at the start of the season and the fact that the Bears spread the ball around a lot on offense. The latter is unlikely to change, but Robinson’s plays from last week suggest he may increasingly be the guy the Bears look to when they need a wideout to make a big play.