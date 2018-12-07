Bryan Bulaga doubtful for Packers

Getty Images

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to have a new play-caller in his ear, and a new-look offensive line in front of him.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga was listed as doubtful on the final injury report of the week, heading into Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

He’s started all 12 games this year for the Packers. Bulaga hasn’t practiced all week with a knee injury and illness. Guards Byron Bell (knee) and Lane Taylor are both questionable, though Taylor has at least been limited this week while Bell hasn’t practiced.

Assuming Bulaga doesn’t play, Jason Spriggs will likely fill in against the Falcons.