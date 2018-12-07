Chargers tight end Antonio Gates’ home burglarized with wife, kids at home

Getty Images

While Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates was away in Pittsburgh for last Sunday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, his San Fernando Valley home was broken in to by burglars.

Though Gates himself was not home at the time, his wife, Sasha, and two kids were inside the home, though the burglars and family never came into contact.

Gates confirmed the break-in, first reported by TMZ, to Eric Williams of ESPN.com. Surveillance cameras showed the suspects taking a garbage bag full of valuable items from his garage.

“All that stuff didn’t really didn’t matter to me, to be honest with you,” Gates said. “I was just so concerned with my kids.”

Chargers safety Derwin James was robbed at gunpoint in June in Hollywood. Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, L.A. Rams wide receiver Robert Woods and Rihanna have also been burglarized in the greater Los Angeles area.