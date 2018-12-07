Cody Kessler remains the starter in Jacksonville

Getty Images

The Jaguars are sticking with Cody Kessler despite the team’s offensive struggles.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said on a conference call with beat reporters Friday he is not considering a move back to quarterback Blake Bortles, Michael DiRocco of ESPN reports.

Jacksonville benched Bortles in favor of Kessler two weeks ago.

Kessler has gone 1-1, completing 64.2 percent of his passes for 390 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. But the Jaguars have struggled to score points.

They have only one touchdown and 15 points in a victory over the Colts and a loss to the Titans.

When the Jaguars replaced Bortles, it became clear they don’t intend to bring him back in 2019. So why return him to the lineup this season? Jacksonville gets three more games to evaluate Kessler before beginning the search for a new franchise quarterback.