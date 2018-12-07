Colts promote Daurice Fountain, waive Clive Walford

Getty Images

The Colts announced they elevated receiver Daurice Fountain to the 53-player roster Friday. They waived tight end Clive Walford in a corresponding move.

Walford signed with the Colts as a free agent on Nov. 28, but he was inactive for last week’s game against the Jaguars. He played 44 career games in three seasons with the Raiders, making 70 catches for 768 yards and six touchdowns.

Fountain has spent the entire season on the Colts’ practice squad. He participated in Indianapolis’ 2018 offseason program and training camp before the team waived him during final cuts Sept. 1.

Indianapolis selected Fountain in the fifth round of this year’s draft.

The team also announced it has signed quarterback Phillip Walker to the practice squad.