Doug Marrone knows big changes are coming for Jaguars

Getty Images

The Jaguars somehow found a way to top their 9-6 loss to the Titans earlier this year, by getting plowed 30-9 by the Titans last night.

While they scored more points, it was hard to call it an offensive improvement, amid all the changes they’ve made on that side of the ball.

At least Jaguars coach Doug Marrone knows more changes are coming.

“They have us right now,” Marrone said of the Titans, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “It’s the last time we play them this year, and next year it will be a different team.”

He might have been speaking of the offense in particular, but there’s no reason to think they’d stop there. The Jaguars have followed last year’s AFC Championship Game run with a complete flop, falling to 4-9 in the most embarrassing fashion.

Marrone has already offered up offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett (who has been with him for years, going back to Syracuse), and they benched Blake Bortles. But nothing replacement play-caller Scott Milanovich or backup quarterback Cody Kessler could muster was going to fix an offense that’s missing a number of key starters.

They’re down to their fourth left tackle (Ereck Flowers, oy), and their starting left guard and center are on IR, along with wide receiver Marqise Lee and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins.

But mostly what they’re missing is direction. That could change too.