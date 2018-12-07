Eric Ebron, T.Y. Hilton back at practice for Colts

Getty Images

The Colts were missing 10 players at practice on Thursday, but they’ve gotten a handful of them back on the field for their final workout ahead of Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Two of Andrew Luck‘s favorite targets are on that list. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and tight end Eric Ebron missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, but both are working to close out the week.

Hilton, who has a shoulder injury, leads the Colts in receiving yards while Ebron, who’s been dealing with an illness and a back issue, leads them in receptions and receiving touchdowns.

Reporters at Colts practice also note that cornerback Nate Hairston, defensive tackle Margus Hunt, tight end Erik Swoope and cornerback Chris Milton are also back in action. Injury designations will be released on Friday.