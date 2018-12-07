Falcons still hopeful Devonta Freeman can return this year

Getty Images

The Falcons are 4-8 and set to play out the string on the season over the next four weeks, but that doesn’t mean they won’t bring running back Devonta Freeman back from injured reserve.

Freeman has been on injured reserve since having groin surgery in mid-October and head coach Dan Quinn said at the time that he expected the back would be able to return before the end of the regular season. Week 15 is the earliest that can happen and Quinn said on Friday, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, that there’s hope Freeman will play again.

The Falcons’ running game has been poor with Freeman out of action this season, but there’s not much to gain from finding better results in that phase of the game at this point in the schedule.

Tevin Coleman, Ito Smith and Brian Hill will make up the backfield options as long as Freeman remains out.