Former Pro Bowler Tim Rossovich dies

Former Pro Bowler Tim Rossovich died Thursday in Sacramento, California, after a long illness, the University of Southern California announced Friday. He was 72.

The Eagles made Rossovich the 14th pick of the 1968 draft after he earned All-America honors at USC. He played defensive end and linebacker for Philadelphia for four seasons, earning Pro Bowl accolades in 1969.

He spent two seasons with the Chargers (1972-73), two with the Philadelphia Bell of the World Football League (1974-75) and one with the Oilers (1976).

Rossovich appeared in 88 NFL games, with 61 starts, and made three interceptions.

He was better known for what he did after his NFL career, becoming an actor and a stuntman. Rossovich, who was actor Tom Selleck’s roommate at USC, appeared in “Magnum, P.I.” among other hits.

Rossovich’s other TV credits include “MacGyver,” ″Hunter,” ″Baywatch,” ″The Love Boat,” ″Knight Rider,” ″Charlie’s Angels,” ″Remington Steele,” ″Soap,” and “The A-Team,” according to the Associated Press. He also had parts in several movies, including “Night Shift,” ″Sting II” and “The Main Event.”