Friday morning one-liners

The Bills are looking for a few good shovelers.

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard‘s knee injury is an unwelcome development.

CB Jason McCourty has found a niche with the Patriots.

QB Sam Darnold appears set to return to action for the Jets.

Ravens CB Tavon Young is working to build on his first NFL touchdown.

Bengals DE Carlos Dunlap is active in the community.

The Browns remain excited about WR Antonio Callaway‘s upside.

The Steelers could set a franchise record for fewest interceptions by the defense in a season.

S Justin Reid‘s tackling has impressed the Texans.

Colts rookie T Braden Smith will be tangling with J.J. Watt this weekend.

What consequences will Jaguars decision makers face as a result of this season?

The Titans run defense was sound on Thursday night.

CB Jamar Taylor hopes to help the Broncos to the playoffs.

Assessing the impact of RB Kareem Hunt‘s departure on the Chiefs defense.

A win on Sunday would give the Chargers double-digit wins for the first time since 2009.

The Raiders radio team sounded like fans of Patrick Mahomes in last weekend’s game.

Will Kris Richard remain on the Cowboys coaching staff?

DL B.J. Hill has tied the Giants’ single-season sack record for a rookie.

A look at how screen passes could factor into the Eagles’ plans this weekend.

Is there really hope that QB Colt McCoy could return for Washington this season?

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky‘s relationship with Jared Goff is a Sunday night storyline.

The Lions will have to stop Larry Fitzgerald this weekend.

Looking at Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald as a potential Packers candidate.

A couple of games stand out as ones the Vikings will regret should they miss the playoffs.

The Falcons are trying to improve their rushing offense.

Panthers K Graham Gano is dealing with a knee injury.

The Saints are trying for the first back-to-back division titles in their history.

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston has cut down on turnovers the last couple of weeks.

Nothing’s gone according to plan for the Cardinals offensive line.

DT John Franklin-Myers is winning a lot more with the Rams than he did in high school.

49ers T Mike McGlinchey quoted Ric Flair while discussing his upcoming matchup with Von Miller.

Former Seahawks P Jon Ryan is back in Seattle as a comedian.