Graham Gano officially out this week

Though signing another kicker earlier today should have been a sign, the Panthers have made it official.

Veteran kicker Graham Gano is out for Sunday’s game against the Browns, because of the knee injury that caused them to sign Chandler Catanzaro.

Gano has some high-profile misses lately, but has actually been pretty good over the course of the season.

He’s 14-of-16 on field goals this season (87.5 percent), and was 29-of-30 last year (96.7 percent).

Otherwise, the Panthers have most of their guys. Quarterback Cam Newton practiced Friday and is not listed on the injury report, as he nurses a shoulder problem (probably as long as the Panthers have playoff chances). Safety Colin Jones is listed as questionable after dealing with an illness this week.