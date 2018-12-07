Jack Conklin expected to miss a few weeks with knee injury

Getty Images

The Titans boosted their playoff hopes with a win over the Jaguars on Thursday night, but injuries will leave their offense shorthanded as they continue to push for the postseason.

Tight end Jonnu Smith is reportedly going to miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury and right tackle Jack Conklin may also be finished for the year.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Conklin is set to miss a few weeks after hurting his knee. There are only three weeks left in the regular season, so the Titans will have to choose between banking on Conklin making it back for the postseason or putting him on injured reserve so they can bring in a healthier player.

Conklin also started the year with knee issues as he missed the first three games of the year after tearing his ACL in a playoff loss to the Patriots last season. Dennis Kelly is the likely choice to take over for Conklin in the Tennessee lineup.