Jalen Ramsey says you can’t blame him for last night

Getty Images

There were plenty of reasons the Jaguars got rolled last night, most of them having to do with Titans running back Derrick Henry.

As such, Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey said it wasn’t his fault.

Via Mike Organ of the Tennessean, Ramsey didn’t blame anyone in particular for Henry’s 238 rushing yards or the 426 total yards the Titans piled up, but he made it clear it wasn’t on him.

“I mean, I had limited opportunities; they ran the ball,” Ramsey said. “They ran the ball down our throat 100 percent of the game. Personally, I didn’t have a lot of opportunities to make a game-changing play. I do what I can do and that’s all I can do, to be honest.”

Despite their 4-9 record and no shot at the playoffs, Ramsey said he’d continue to play hard this year. Asked if that extended to the rest of the locker room, he replied: “Ummm, ask everybody else.”

“You’ve got to play and glorify God,” he said. “He’s given us some of the gifts and stuff that we honestly don’t deserve. That’s what I try to do; please God and let his light shine through me.”

If the light shines through the Jaguars the way Henry ran through them, the message will surely be spread.