Jason Witten says he told Cowboys he opposed signing Greg Hardy

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 7, 2018, 11:01 AM EST
While commentating on Monday night’s game, ESPN commentator Jason Witten blasted Washington’s decision to claim linebacker Reuben Foster after San Francisco cut him following a domestic violence arrest. Ignoring the action on the field, Witten instead talked about the acquisition of Foster, who isn’t playing while the league investigates the latest claim against him.

“I believe the Washington Redskins used horrendous judgment in claiming this guy,” Witten said during the broadcast.

That has resulted in Witten facing questions about why he wasn’t so vocal about his own team, the Cowboys, signing Greg Hardy. At a time when the rest of the NFL wanted nothing to do with Hardy because of his own domestic violence accusation, Hardy was signed by Dallas, where he shared a locker room with Witten. Why didn’t Witten speak out then?

As noted by Robert Littal of BlackSportsOnline.com, Witten even described himself as “really pleased” with Hardy as a teammate, praising him for hard work and noting that he kept working out while serving his NFL suspension for domestic violence.

Witten saw that criticism and said that he did object to Hardy joining the Cowboys — but he did so behind closed doors.

Privately, I let my opinion be known and agreed to disagree,” Witten wrote on Twitter. “That day after practice I chose not to be divisive. Prob went too far. On Monday with platform and no longer member of a team, I spoke my mind.”

Witten deserves credit for speaking out against domestic violence through his foundation, which matches positive male mentors with children whose families have been in domestic violence shelters. But when he had the chance to speak out powerfully by condemning his own team, he punted.

16 responses to “Jason Witten says he told Cowboys he opposed signing Greg Hardy

  1. I’m a Giants fan, so not a real Witten guy, but still, c’mon. You expect him to publicly diss Jerry while still on his team? At least he is actually doing something positive with his foundation and using is platform as an announcer to speak out. Let’s put blame where it is really deserved—on the Redskins and Niners.

  4. Every time this guy is on camera all I can look at is his toupee. Even now reading his comments all I can think about is his toupee he wears.

  5. Too much “Gotcha” in football right now. Here is a guy who has done nothing but say and do the right things in his whole career and still people take him to task for a situation with the Cowboys that was way above his pay grade. The players don’t decide who their teammates or even coaches will be. I am not even really a Jason Witten fan and I think this is unfair.

  6. Sorry, but I think the blame for signing Hardy and Foster lies 100% with management and not a single player. And you can’t expect teammates who are thrown together by said management to be critical of each other publicly. That is a recipe for losing. I believe him when he says he voiced opposition, which is already risky as walls have ears. Football players are not all nice guys who hang together outside of work. A true melting pot with differences that can fuel friction quite easily. Not to mention that being critical of the Hardy signing would by default have mean he was being critical of Jerry Jones, again not something a smart employee should do publicly.

  8. This guy is such a phony. Now, in the metoo# era, Witten engages in revisionist history by claiming that he was opposed to the Hardy signing. But back in the day, in real time,Witten did nothing but sing Hardy’s highest praises. Go away Jason.

  9. Boy, Foster really seems to draw people who can’t tell the truth when asked and later change their stories.

  11. youngnoizecom says:
    December 7, 2018 at 11:11 am
    Leave Witten alone. This has nothing to do with him. He wasn’t the decision maker in Dallas.

    ==================

    It had nothing to do with him until he publicly commented on it, stating a position that was not in line with his earlier public statements.

    You comment on a topic on national television, it starts having to do with you from that moment. As a rookie broadcaster, now he understands that.

  12. I think most, if not all, the Cowboys opposed the signing of Greg Hardy. I also doubt Jerry Jones asked any player before Jones signed Hardy. Once Jones signed Hardy, the Cowboys didn’t have much choice but to say Hardy was a ‘good teammate’ and didn’t cause any locker room distractions. What else could they say publicly with out making it a huge team issue. What went on behind close door may have been a different matter. Nobody cried, nobody protested when Hardy departed the team. Proof positive that Jerry doesn’t what Jerry wants, even if it’s not in the teams, or fans best interested.

  14. dwinsgames says:
    December 7, 2018 at 11:05 am
    I’m a Giants fan, so not a real Witten guy, but still, c’mon. You expect him to publicly diss Jerry while still on his team? At least he is actually doing something positive with his foundation and using is platform as an announcer to speak out. Let’s put blame where it is really deserved—on the Redskins and Niners
    —-
    No one is saying he should have gone against his team owner but there are better ways to Express himself than to claim he’s “Really pleased” with the acquisition. He easily could have said I trust my team’s judgement in moving us forward and I’ll continue to play hard and integrate everyone new into the team. Simple. Not really praising the decision.

  15. “That has resulted in Witten facing questions about why he wasn’t so vocal about his own team, the Cowboys, signing Greg Hardy.”

    Really? Who? He was a player under contract in one situation; a paid commentator in the other. That difference is lost on someone??

  16. youngnoizecom says:
    December 7, 2018 at 11:11 am
    Leave Witten alone. This has nothing to do with him. He wasn’t the decision maker in Dallas.
    ——————————————————————————————-
    I seriously doubt if Witten is the decision maker in Washington, either. Let’s face it, Witten’s comments about Foster’s signing by Washington compared to his apparent silence in Dallas is the source of this criticism.

Leave a Reply

