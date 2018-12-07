Jets’ Darron Lee suspended for last four games of season

Getty Images

Jets linebacker Darron Lee has started the first 12 games of the season. But he’ll miss the last four.

That’s because Lee has been suspended four games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

There’s no word on the nature of the violation. The unpaid suspension will cost Lee about $325,000 in salary.

The Jets’ 2016 first-round draft pick, Lee has a salary of $1.8 million next year, and the Jets have a decision to make about whether to pick up his fifth-year option, which would pay him $10.2 million in 2020.