Joe Flacco up to full practice, not cleared for game yet

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco‘s recovery from a hip injury took another step forward on Friday.

Flacco will be listed as a full participant in practice for the first time since getting hurt in Week Nine. The Ravens had a bye the next week and Lamar Jackson has started the last three games.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Flacco was “almost full” on Thursday as well, but his progress has not yet resulted in medical clearance to play in a game.

Harbaugh left open the possibility that Flacco could get that clearance before Sunday and dress when the Ravens face the Chiefs. He didn’t say that Jackson would definitely start, but three straight wins and another quarterback who has been out for nearly a month suggest that’s how things will play out for Baltimore.