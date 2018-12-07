John DeFilippo wants more carries for Dalvin Cook, too

Getty Images

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer wants more carries for Dalvin Cook, and offensive coordinator John DeFilippo does, too.

The two are not at odds over that.

“Yes, we would like to see him carry the ball more,” DeFilippo said Friday, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “Absolutely.”

Zimmer expressed his frustration that the Vikings ran only 13 times despite gaining 95 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. It was the most rushing yards any team has had this season with 15 or fewer carries.

Cook had 84 yards on only nine carries.

DeFilippo said he and Zimmer are on the same page despite the head coach’s postgame comments.

“I went back and self-scouted myself,” DeFillippo said. “There were two or three instances where we threw the football. . . that we probably should have run the football. I made that aware to [Zimmer] and my thoughts on that.”

The Vikings have had fewer than 300 yards in three of their past four games. They have dropped to 16th in total offense.