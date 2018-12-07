John Lynch: Richard Sherman has “good years left at corner”

Getty Images

On Thursday, Richard Sherman opened talk about his eventual move to safety. A day later, 49ers General Manager John Lynch asked his cornerback to “slow down there, Sherm.”

Sherman, 30, told reporters he believes he has another four or five years left in his career but conceded that “at some point, everybody makes the transition to safety.”

“I like the fact he’s saying he can play until he’s 35, because I’m a huge fan of Richard Sherman and what he brings to our team,” Lynch said on KNBR, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “. . .I think Sherm was speaking way out there in the future about the safety position. I don’t doubt him on anything. He has the size. He certainly has the football intelligence. I believe he has good years left at corner.”

Lynch, a former Pro Bowl safety who has made the list of finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame five times, has no doubt Sherman can play safety.

“But, like I said, I like him at corner for the time being,” Lynch said.

The 49ers plan to bring Sherman back in 2019 after the Pro Bowler signed a three-year contract in March.