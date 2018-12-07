Jordan Hicks, Jalen Mills out again for Eagles

Getty Images

The Eagles defense will be without linebacker Jordan Hicks and cornerback Jalen Mills when they face the Cowboys on Sunday.

Hicks has missed the last two games with a calf injury and did not take part in practice all week. Mills also didn’t practice all week and will be out for the fifth straight week because of a foot injury.

Three other members of the defense are listed as questionable, although head coach Doug Pederson suggested they have very different outlooks. He said the team is “just being cautious” with defensive end Michael Bennett‘s foot injury and Bennett was a full participant in practice.

Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan is still dealing with the back spasms that kept him from playing last weekend and didn’t practice. Cornerback Avonte Maddox rounds out the questionable group and he was also out of practice all week with knee and ankle problems.