Josh Wells close to returning to active roster

Getty Images

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins is not ready to return from injured reserve, but offensive tackle Josh Wells is close.

Marrone expects the Jaguars to activate Wells off injured reserve, Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union reports.

The Jaguars placed Wells on injured reserve Oct. 12 with a groin injury. They designated him to return Nov. 23 when he practiced for the first time since his injury.

That opened a three-week window for the team to activate him from injured reserve.

Wells started three games for the Jaguars at left tackle after Cam Robinson tore his ACL in Week Two.

Wells has appeared in five games this season.