Kelvin Benjamin on this season in Buffalo: It’s just one of those seasons

Getty Images

Kelvin Benjamin had a hard time putting into words why it was such a difficult year for him in Buffalo.

He wrung his hands. He shrugged. He searched for words.

“I mean, I mean, I just. . . .,” Benjamin said Friday, via video from Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star. “There’s a lot of variables I guess. It’s just one of those seasons. It’s a rebuild-type year I guess.”

It’s safe to say Benjamin is hoping for better results in Kansas City, which officially signed him Friday.

The former first-round pick of the Panthers made 23 catches for 354 yards and a touchdown with four starting quarterbacks in Buffalo. The Bills are 4-8; the Chiefs are 10-2.

“It is a business,” Benjamin said. “I’m glad to be here. We already know that the Kansas City Chiefs have been tearing it up this year. They were one of the teams that really wanted me, and I’m happy and glad to be here.”