Kirk Cousins: We haven’t sustained “the level of potential in this locker room”

When the Vikings signed quarterback Kirk Cousins as a free agent this offseason, the thought was that his arrival would help the team build on last year’s 13-3 record and trip to the NFC Championship Game.

It hasn’t quite worked out that way. The Vikings are 6-5-1 with a trip to Seattle for a game on Monday night on deck and a loss would deal their playoff hopes a blow heading into the final three games of the year. While that’s not where they hoped to be at this point in the year, Cousins said a few weeks ago that the experience with the Vikings was exceeding his expectations.

Two losses in the last three games have led to a different response when Cousins takes stock of the team.

“I do think that we can point to some times throughout the year where we’ve underachieved, not because we weren’t giving effort or preparation, but we just haven’t been able to sustain the level of potential in this locker room, play in and play out,” Cousins said, via the Pioneer Press.

The final four weeks offer a chance for Cousins and company to finish the year closer to the level many expected them to be on when the year got underway. Anything else will be taken as a big step back for Minnesota this season.