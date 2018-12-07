Leonard Fournette’s ugly second season continues

Getty Images

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has had a disappointing season, and Thursday night may have been his worst game yet.

Fournette finished with 14 carries for 36 yards, plus two catches for five yards, for a total of 41 yards from scrimmage, and an average of 2.6 yards per touch.

In a microcosm of what an awful night it was for the Jaguars, Fournette was stuffed at the 1-yard line on fourth-and-goal, and then Titans running back Derrick Henry proceeded to run 99 yards for a touchdown.

Fournette has missed six games because of hamstring injuries and missed a seventh game because of a suspension. In the six games he’s played, he’s failed to reach 100 yards and has totaled just 350 yards on 104 carries, an average of 3.4 yards per carry.

When Fournette is out, the Jaguars are no worse a team than when he’s in. So far in his two-year career, the Jaguars are 9-10 in games Fournette has played and 5-5 in games he has missed.

The Jaguars’ decision to draft Fournette fourth overall in 2017 looks even worse in hindsight when Patrick Mahomes went 10th overall and Deshaun Watson went 12th overall, and they look like two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. The Jaguars, meanwhile, have benched Blake Bortles for Cody Kessler and look like they’re in need of a total rebuild.