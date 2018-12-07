Marquise Goodwin returns expecting to add “different element”

Getty Images

The 49ers have missed receiver Marquise Goodwin.

Goodwin stayed away from the team the past two weeks for a personal issue, which he declined to discuss in his first interview with reporters since returning Monday.

“Out of respect for my family,” Goodwin said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News. “If they give me the OK, then I’ll be willing to talk about it. Until then, just kind of keeping it between us.”

Goodwin has made 17 catches for 339 yards and four touchdowns in eight games this season.

The 49ers scored only 25 total points the past two weeks in losses to the Bucs and Seahawks despite generating 342 and 452 yards respectively.

Goodwin got back to work this week after meeting with team officials last week.

“It’s been awesome, man, just to feel the love from my team and support from them,” Goodwin said. “. . .Just being around them and preparing for this week, it’s been great for my morale personally, and hopefully I’ll add a different element on game day for the whole team.”