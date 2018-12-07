Marshon Lattimore hoping for better results against Mike Evans this weekend

Getty Images

The Saints opened the season with a 48-40 loss to the Buccaneers and wide receiver Mike Evans had a big hand in Tampa’s success.

Evans caught seven passes for 147 yards and a touchdown and four of those catches and the touchdown came when he was matched up against Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Lattimore said on Thursday that he’s looking for better results this weekend and said he’d feel the same way against any receiver.

Evans’ history with Lattimore extends past Week One of this season, however. Evans was suspended for a game last season after decking Lattimore from behind while the cornerback was exchanging words with Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. Lattimore admitted that remains on his mind when a game against Evans is on the horizon.

“Of course I’m thinking about it the whole time, just being a man. You can’t come back from doing something like that, especially when I don’t even know you in the first place,” Lattimore said, via ESPN.com. “I ain’t gonna say I hate him or nothing like that, but it is what it is.”

Lattimore’s performances have been better since the opener and getting a leg up on Evans this weekend will help the Saints make their final push toward a division title.