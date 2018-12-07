Matthew Stafford questionable for Lions

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been limited in practice all week, but at least he’s practiced.

Via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com, Stafford is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals because of a back injury.

Assuming he plays, it would be his 125th straight start, the sixth-longest streak of any active quarterback. He’s played 99 percent of the Lions’ offensive snaps the last two years.

Stafford suffered the injury last week against the Rams, but finished the game, and was able to do something each day in practice this week.