Mike McCarthy takes out full-page ad to say “thanks”

Getty Images

Maybe some coach somewhere at sometime has taken out a full-page ad after his firing to say “thanks.” So Mike McCarthy’s gesture might not be unprecedented, but it certainly is unusual.

McCarthy bought a full page in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Green Bay Press Gazette and other Gannett papers. A full-page ad typically costs several thousand dollars.

“It’s hard to articulate the impact this job had on me and my family,” McCarthy said in the ad, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “From the beginning, Green Bay has welcomed me with open arms. I met my beautiful wife Jessica here and raised our family of 5 children who will always call Green Bay home. Thank you for the immense outpouring of love our family received this week and throughout our time here. This speaks to the quality of folks in the State of Wisconsin. Coach Lombardi said it best. ‘Green Bay is all about Faith, Family and Football.'”

McCarthy’s 13-year tenure with the Packers ended with four games to play. He has handled his unceremonious departure with grace.

McCarthy returned to the team facility not once but twice this week, first addressing the coaching staff and then talking to the players. The Packers gave their former coach a standing ovation.

“There is an unmistakable pride that runs through the bloodline of all Green Bay Packers, and that is why it’s not the bricks. . . but the Packers people and the pride they have for this organization that I will miss the most,” McCarthy said in his ad.