Myles Garrett sees different Cam Newton than earlier in year

Myles Garrett calls Cam Newton “Super Cam.” But the Browns defensive end hasn’t seen “Super Cam” on film lately.

The Panthers quarterback, who is nursing a sore right throwing shoulder, has nine touchdowns and seven interceptions in his past four games.

“It just looks like he’s kind of exerting himself more than usual to get off those longer throws,’’ Garrett said Friday, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “He’s forcing the ball.

“. . .He doesn’t look like he did at the beginning of this season and last year, so it might be biting at him, but we’ve got to play him like he’s Super Cam.”

Newton, who threw only four interceptions in the first eight games, tossed four picks in Sunday’s loss to the Bucs. The Browns’ 14 interceptions are tied for third most in the NFL, and their 27 takeaways are second most.

“We’ve got to take advantage of that,” Garrett said. “If he’s going to give us some or he’s going to throw some our way, we’ve got to make sure we give our offense good field position or maybe even score with it.”