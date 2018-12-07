NFLPA names Ben Garland this week’s Community MVP

Getty Images

Falcons guard Ben Garland attended the United States Air Force Academy and served two years of active duty before resuming his football career, so he has a close connection to the armed forces that has extended to his off-field work with the community.

Garland’s recent work has included organizing outings to Falcons practice for veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, providing tickets to games to families of veterans and surprising three military families with tickets to Super Bowl LIII. He also donated $40,000 to a fundraiser designed to send kids from military families to football camp and the NFLPA has recognized Garland’s efforts by naming him this week’s Community MVP.

“My family has a long proud history of service in the armed forces, so I was raised understanding what the families of loved ones go through,” Garland said. “During my service, I met the most incredible people – brave, selfless, intelligent, athletic, hard-working men and women of character. I want to give back as much as I can to fellow service members.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Garland’s foundation or a charity of his choice. Garland and the other weekly honorees will be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.