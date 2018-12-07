No injury designation for Mitchell Trubisky; Eddie Jackson listed as questionable

Getty Images

The Bears appear set to have Mitchell Trubisky back at quarterback this Sunday.

Trubisky was a full participant in practice for the third straight day on Friday and his shoulder injury is not enough of a concern for him to draw an injury designation for Chicago’s matchup with the Rams. Head coach Matt Nagy indicated that Trubisky answered every question the team had over the course of the week.

“He put together three really good days at practice,” Nagy said. “The main thing for us was just seeing conditioning wise if can he could hold up and he did.”

Safety Eddie Jackson did not practice on Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday because of a shin problem. Nagy and Jackson both said the day off was precautionary and that Jackson should be in the lineup barring a turn for the worse before kickoff.