Odell Beckham says he spends $300,000 taking care of his body in the offseason

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signed a five-year, $95 million contract this year. And he claims about $1.5 million of that will go toward taking care of his body in the offseason.

That’s what Beckham says he spends on his offseason maintenance: $300,000 a year.

“I take care of my body each and every day. I put, probably, over $300,000 in my body in the offseason,” Beckham said, via ESPN. “It’s a lot to upkeep. I don’t ever want to decline.”

That went to, among other things, a personal chiropractor, two personal trainers, and a private track and field coach to help him with his speed. A hefty price, but if Beckham plays long enough to get a third contract even bigger than five years and $95 million, it will be worth the investment.